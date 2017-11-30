When it comes to bosses, Americans actually no longer prefer a man over a woman

As reflected in the miniscule growth in favor toward female bosses, one major issue still remains: the lack of women in the C-suite and other upper management levels.
The reason for this problem, in part is that "we do not embrace female leadership," as Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said in the first season of "Masters of Scale."
Sandberg, one of the leading voices for gender equality in the workplace, recommended that men do a better job at supporting women by making sure women get heard and get their due credit.
"The way to help is to recognize that there are all of these biases and to push against them and push against them aggressively," Sandberg said.
Though this year's Fortune 500 list included a record number of women CEOs — a whopping 32 or mere 6.4 percent — female CEOs remain extremely rare in the US.
Gallup research has also concluded that Americans find female bosses more engaging than male bosses, so what is there to lose?
