When it comes to bosses, Americans actually no longer prefer a man over a woman

For the first time since 1953, Americans no longer prefer a male boss over a female boss, according to recent Gallup poll findings.

Over the last 64 years, Gallup has asked Americans, "If you were taking a new job and had your choice of a boss, would you prefer to work for a man or a woman?"

In the most recent survey conducted at the beginning of November, 55 percent of Americans say their boss' gender make no difference to them. This percentage is up from the last survey in 2014.