When you buy stock, here's what you actually own

It's been a bumpy ride for stocks this year.

The stock market kicked off April with its worst start to the second quarter since the Great Depression. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 458.92 points. Meanwhile the S&P 500 fell 2.2 percent and the Nasdaq composite fell nearly 2.7 percent. Both closed in correction territory, although the markets have since rebounded, once again.

If you want to invest your money in the stock market despite the volatility — because historically it has given the best returns, returning an average of 8.6 percent per year from 2007 to 2016, for example — it's good to know some basics, like exactly what it means to own stock.

When you buy stock, you own a small piece of that particular company. CNBC Make It spoke with Adam Grealish, senior investment researcher at Betterment, about the specific benefits and responsibilities of being a shareholder. Here are two key things to know.