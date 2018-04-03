US futures point to a mixed open as concerns over tech and trade weigh

The moves in premarket trade come after Wall Street tumbled on the first trading day of April. On Monday, the Dow sank more than 450 points, with the 30-stock index hitting a new low for the year.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq entered correction territory during the session. Reasons why markets were under severe pressure Monday revolved around the possibility of a trade war, and fears surrounding the tech industry.

Over the weekend President Donald Trump tweeted that e-commerce giant Amazon was scamming the U.S. Postal Service, and that the service was losing "billions of dollars" because it delivered packages for the group.

On Monday, shares of Amazon sank more than 5 percent, while other technology stocks such as Facebook, Alphabet and Netflix, also posted sharp declines. In March, shares of Facebook came under severe pressure following concerns on how the social media giant handles the data of people who use the platform.

Meantime, concerns surrounding global trade continue to rumble on. China recently announced that it would be implementing new tariffs on 128 U.S. products, including fruit and meat, in response to the U.S.' own set of levies on steel and aluminum.

Consequently, markets in Asia and Europe came under pressure Tuesday.