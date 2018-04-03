President Donald Trump took to Twitter for the fourth time in one week to bash e-commerce company Amazon on Tuesday.

This time, the president reinforced his assessment that Amazon's business is costing taxpayers "many billions of dollars" through subsidized rates at the United States Post Office.

"I am right about Amazon costing the United States Post Office massive amounts of money for being their Delivery Boy," Trump tweeted. "Amazon should pay these costs (plus) and not have them bourne [sic] by the American Taxpayer."

Shares of Amazon declined after the president's tweet and briefly turned negative on the day. The stock has since rebounded and is up 1.5 percent.

The president has claimed in prior Twitter messages that the Post Office loses "a fortune" thanks to Amazon's large shipping volumes while the company benefits from the government's postal service.