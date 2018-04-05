Given you likely don't know your potential boss, you'll have to send them a cold email.

Aujla recommends that you first "follow their online trail" by reading any publications, articles or projects they share on their personal websites.

Although sending a cold email is a gamble, doing your research will prepare you to know their background and allow them to engage with you when you reach out.

Only after completing your research should you reach out to your potential boss, Aujla notes.

This email should demonstrate how you've not only done your research, but you also have what it takes to succeed at that company.

Aujla recommends making this a unique, roughly four-paragraph email that covers the following bases: demonstrate your skill, prove how your mission aligns with the company, tell them what you want to accomplish at the company and finally ask for the opportunity to talk.

"The employer won't do the work to understand your story, but you can," Aujla writes, "and the employer will not only notice but hire you because of it."

Notably, according to a 2015 LinkedIn report, much of our job searches take place online: 60 percent of people are using online job boards like Glassdoor and Indeed and 56 percent are using social professional networks like LinkedIn, but Aujla notes that "judging and finding the right personality in a boss is impossible to do online."

"It will happen in conversations as you walk your path, while you're learning and asking questions," he writes, making it "hard to know if your future boss is a personality fit until you meet him or her."

When you get the opportunity to meet your potential boss in person, keep in mind that these "meetings are not just one-sided transactions," Aujla writes.

"A major part of a boss's job is hiring and developing a pool of great talent," Aujla adds, "the boss needs to meet you too."

