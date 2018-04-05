Here’s why Americans in every state can’t save more money

Saving money is easier said than done for many people. In a 2017 survey, GOBankingRates found that 57 percent of Americans have less than $1,000 in a savings account.

To find out what's stopping people from saving more money, we asked more than 5,000 adults, "What is the main obstacle that prevents you from saving more money?"

Choices included high cost of living, low salary, debt, not budgeting, no savings account and paying for non-essentials.

More from GOBankingRates:

How do you stack up to the average income in your state?

Keep in mind: Cost of living is low in these 10 cities — but so are salaries

Here's how much debt Americans have