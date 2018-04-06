Now the CEO of China's largest restaurant company, Joey Wat didn't always know that she would end up in food retail — let alone be the leader of a major group.

So for those who are just starting out in their careers and are undecided on what they truly want to do, Wat has some key advice:

"Keep learning — no matter where we are in our life, in our career," Joey Wat, CEO of Yum China, revealed to CNBC's Akiko Fujita last month.

Newly-appointed to the position of CEO, Wat didn't always have a job in food retail. Before working for her current company and other retail groups, Wat spent seven years in the management consulting industry, including time at McKinsey & Company.

"It took me a long time to find what I am passionate about. One of the reasons why I kept on doing consulting was because I didn't know what I was truly passionate about, until I found out that I really liked retail."

"I realized that I really enjoyed the pace, I enjoyed the common sense, I enjoyed the result-driven business — but before then, I didn't know."