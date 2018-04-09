VISIT CNBC.COM

10 jobs where women earn more than men

Equal Pay Day takes place on April 10th this year, and symbolizes how much longer it takes women to earn the same amount that men did the previous year. Women only earn an average of $0.78 cents for every dollar earned by a man, according to a report released by PayScale earlier this month.

But there are exceptions — in some occupations, women actually outearn men.

Here are 10 jobs in the U.S. with at least 20,000 male and 20,000 female workers in which the median salary for women is higher than it is for men, according to 2017 data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Farmers, ranchers and agricultural managers

Duties: coordinate the operation of farms, ranches, greenhouses or other agricultural establishments
Male weekly median salary: $963
Female weekly median salary: $1,114
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 113.6 percent, or $1.14 on the dollar

First-line supervisors of personal service workers

Duties: coordinate schedules and work requirements for personal service workers such as flight attendants and hair dressers
Male weekly median salary: $583
Female weekly median salary: $641
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 109 percent, or $1.09 on the dollar

Medical assistants

Duties: perform administrative medical duties
Male weekly median salary: $550
Female weekly median salary: $597
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 107.9 percent, or $1.08 on the dollar

Bar helpers

Duties: assist bartenders with preparation, cleaning and restocking the bar
Male weekly median salary: $444
Female weekly median salary: $481
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 107.7 percent, or $1.08 on the dollar

Order clerks

Duties: receive and process orders for merchandise or repair services
Male weekly median salary: $616
Female weekly median salary: $663
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 107.1 percent, or $1.07 on the dollar

Health care support occupations

Duties: support health care professionals as dental assistants or nursing aides, for example
Male weekly median salary: $560
Female weekly median salary: $603
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 107 percent, or $1.07 on the dollar

Electrical and electronics engineers

Duties: evaluate and develop electrical systems and products
Male weekly median salary: $1,772
Female weekly median salary: $1,901
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 106.8 percent, or $1.07 on the dollar

Sewing machine operators

Duties: join, reinforce and decorate garments
Male weekly median salary: $513
Female weekly median salary: $521
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 101.5 percent, or $1.02 on the dollar

Construction laborers

Duties: clean and prepare job sites, construct scaffolding and operate equipment
Male weekly median salary: $796
Female weekly median salary: $802
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 100.7 percent, or $1.01 on the dollar

Wholesale retail buyers, except farm products

Duties: purchase merchandise and commodities for the purpose of reselling them at the wholesale or retail level
Male weekly median salary: $882
Female weekly median salary: $886
Women's earnings as a percentage of men's: 100.7 percent, or $1.01 on the dollar

