To show just how much of an advocate he is for mentorship, Kim says that he spends more money on mentorship in a year than he does on his Tesla X car payments, which CNBC Make It confirmed that he owns, and mortgage combined. In fact, he most likely would not be a millionaire today if it weren't for the advice he received from a former professor while studying as an undergraduate at Biola University.

Kim recalls a business professor casually stating that he lost $60,000 within a matter of hours after a stock tanked. Although this was bad news for the professor, he encouraged a then 19-year-old Kim and other classmates to "go in on the market."

"[He said], 'This is a once-in-a-year, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,'" says Kim. "'Nothing like this is going to happen in another 100 years. Just trust me and go all in right now.'"

So Kim, who at the time was earning minimum wage as a personal trainer and campus employee, invested about $1,000 into the stock market. After seeing a return on his investment, he got hooked. "Every time I had extra money, I kept throwing it in there," he says.

Once Kim's earnings hit the $3,000 mark, he put his money in a Vanguard account. "And then once I got to $10,000 in my Vanguard funds, I converted to admiral shares, which has the lowest fees," says Kim. "And then it really took off from there."

After graduating from college, he received a job at a local warehouse, where he quickly moved up in rank from midlevel management to vice president. With each new promotion came higher wages, which he invested in the stock market. Last year, Kim officially became a millionaire and is now worth about $1.32 million.

But even with all this success, Kim says he wanted more so he looked into receiving mentorship. "The reason why I keep paying [for mentors] is because that's how I feel like I can keep learning and growing," he says. "It's about having a growth mindset."

For Kim, mentorship is an investment that will help him get to the next level of financial success, rather than an expense. He points to the millionaires and billionaires who now form a small part of his business circle. "Usually normal people like me can't gain access to them," he says. But if you're willing to spend money to receive counseling from highly influential people, they know that you're serious about your business. As a result, they are also more willing to connect you to other notable people and give you access to their "sphere of influence," says Kim.