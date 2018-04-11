Uber CEO's advice for his 22-year-old self: 'Get the hell out of investment banking'

When Uber's new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi visited India earlier this year, the president of Uber India asked him what advice he would give to his 22-year-old self, and Khosrowshahi offered a candid response, The New Yorker reports: "To get the hell out of investment banking sooner."

Khosrowshahi, 48, who was brought on as the CEO of Uber to get the ride-sharing giant back on track after a turbulent 2017 led the board to push out company co-founder and former CEO Travis Kalanick, started his career in finance. After graduating from Brown University in 1991, he took a job as a junior investment banker at Allen & Co.

The job had its perks: After his first year, "he received a twenty-thousand-dollar bonus and an all-expenses-paid African safari," The New Yorker reports, and he met his mentor, Barry Diller, who almost immediately began grooming him for leadership.

He stayed at Allen & Co. for seven years before taking an executive role at USA Networks/IAC in 1998 and then becoming the CEO of Expedia in 2005.