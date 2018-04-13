Here's what happens if you don't pay your taxes   

Here's what to do with the money you may save on taxes 10:38 AM ET Wed, 10 Jan 2018 | 01:11

In short, even if you're only a couple of months behind on your taxes, the consequences can pile up, thanks to fees and interest. And you may miss out on a refund by not filing. After all, "the IRS reports every year that they have close to $1 billion in unclaimed refunds," says Greene-Lewis. "And those refunds are averaging about $700. That's a lot of money."

Even if you can't pay your taxes, file. "In most cases, the failure-to-file penalty is 10 times more than the failure-to-pay penalty," the IRS reports. You can always apply for a payment plan with the IRS to resolve your tax debt.

If you continually ignore your taxes , you may have more than fees to deal with. The IRS could:

File a notice of a federal tax lien (a claim to your property)

Seize your property

Make you forfeit your refund

File charges for tax evasion

Revoke your passport

Now that you're inspired to get started on your 2017 tax returns, if you haven't done so already, read up on the common errors that can slow down the filing process.

