Anyone who has reacted with horror at the amount they owe the IRS might know what can come next: realizing there's zero chance of coming up with the money by the time it's due.

While it's common to feel fear from a big tax bill, it's important not to become immobilized, experts say.

"People get afraid and then don't file their return," said Ed Slott, a CPA and founder of Ed Slott & Co. in Rockville Centre, New York. "That's a big mistake."