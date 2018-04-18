Being the developer behind such hits as "Candy Crush," "Farm Heroes" and "Pet Rescue," mobile game maker King needs a strong support team to keep itself running around the clock. Luckily for them, King has 2,000 employees working across the globe, from Chicago and San Francisco, to Berlin, Tokyo and Barcelona.

The offices for its Spanish hub are like stepping into one of its popular games — full of color and lots of fun things to find.

Situated in the heart of this cosmopolitan city of Barcelona, more than 500 talented minds enter through King's doors every weekday, all of whom are greeted by an open office floor plan that's bursting with creativity.

From potted plants sitting on top of work cabinets and a forest-themed eating area, to an office walkway designed to bring Barcelona's culture to life: imagination and color are clearly key in this work environment.