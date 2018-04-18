I have spent the past fifteen years paying attention to the habits, mindset, rituals, processes and decision-making of high achievers who became very wealthy. I learned a lot from my Rich Habits Study and incorporated what I learned in my Rich Habits books.

High Achievers are people who achieve some level of greatness in life. They might be successful entrepreneurs, professional athletes, Olympians, famous writers/authors, painters, engineers, singers, prominent religious figures, etc.

Essentially, they are individuals who, through their actions, achieve greatness. And these high achievers all share certain common habits. Thanks to my research, I've identified 10 of the most common habits of High Achievers, in their order of importance: