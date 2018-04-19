31-year-old self-made millionaire reveals the simple formula to his success

According to self-made millionaire Timothy Kim, you don't need to be intelligent in order to be wealthy. Instead, he says you just need to learn what highly successful people did to become rich and copy them.

"I'm not that smart, I was an average student and I probably have ADD," Kim tells CNBC Make It. "I just found the right people who've already done it and I just follow what they do."

Kim, 31, officially became a millionaire last year and was featured by Business Insider in November. Now with a net worth of $1.32 million, he runs the personal finance blog TubofCash.com where he hosts cash giveaways.

The millionaire investor attributes his rapid success to heeding the advice of highly successful people. In fact, he may not be a millionaire today if he hadn't followed the advice of a former professor while studying as an undergraduate at Biola University.

Kim says that his college business professor had become wealthy after making several successful investments in the stock market. One morning, the professor nonchalantly told the class that he had just lost $60,000 on a bad stock. However, he encouraged a then 19-year-old Kim and his fellow classmates to immediately invest and to "go in on the market."