Why Marissa Mayer fears #MeToo may discourage women from pursuing leadership positions

As one of very few female leaders in Silicon Valley, Mayer knows that tech is one of many professional fields that cannot afford to lose women in its talent pipeline.

Research shows that more than 30 percent of public tech companies and nearly 74 percent of private tech companies have no women at all on their board. When looking at a larger picture of companies in the S&P 500 index, women hold just 25 percent of executive and senior level roles, 20 percent of board seats and just six percent of CEO titles.

In a Twitter thread last year, University of Virginia professor Siva Vaidhyanathan shared his thoughts on sexual harassment in the workplace and explained how men benefit professionally from the issue. As an academic leader, he said he's seen first-hand how experiences around sexual misconduct have knocked women out of the running for certain jobs.

"If a woman has a bad experience in graduate school and decides not to become a professor, that is one less woman who applied to the same jobs I did, and that meant more room for me," he tells CNBC Make It. "All men have benefited from the reduced competition of women who have been dissuaded from certain careers or certain companies."

To ensure that women aren't discouraged from pursuing their professional goals, Kim Churches, CEO of American Association of University Women, says more companies need to make an effort to not only hire women, but to promote them.

"I'd say workplace managers and supervisors should be really looking themselves in the mirror to do everything they can to promote women in the workplace," she says. "A lot of these systematic things are linked to us not seeing enough women in leadership roles."

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss:

University of Virginia professor: 'Men benefit professionally from sexual harassment'

This is the age at which women are most underpaid

5 ways men can address—and help prevent—sexual harassment at work