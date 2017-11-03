University of Virginia professor: 'Men benefit professionally from sexual harassment'

In a Twitter thread on Wednesday, University of Virginia professor Siva Vaidhyanathan shared his thoughts on the recent wave of sexual harassment allegations against powerful men like Harvey Weinstein, Brett Ratner and Kevin Spacey.



Men, he wrote, "benefit professionally from sexual harassment."

Vaidhyanathan recalled a time in graduate school when he worked closely with a professor who had "a powerful intellect, great editorial instincts," and made him a far better writer. His female colleagues, he says, avoided the same opportunity because of the professor's "notorious" behavior.

"I'm a much better writer and scholar because of his close, sincere attention to my work," he tweeted, adding that, "I thought I was the good guy because I would run interference and warn women who did not know him that he was dangerous."

Missing out on a working relationship with a particular professor may seem small in the grand scheme of someone's career, but Vaidhyanathan tells CNBC Make It that it's missed opportunities like these that can keep women out of a field entirely — benefiting their male colleagues in the process.