The Weinstein ripple effect: Famous men accused of sexual harassment and assault

For nearly three decades, Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein faced allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact, The New York Times reported on Oct. 5.
More than three dozen women have since publicly accused the entertainment mogul of abuse.
"I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it," Weinstein told the Times.
Spike network is also investigating reports of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein's brother, Bob Weinstein, against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. that aired on the network. Weinstein's lawyer Bert Fields denied the allegations in a statement to Deadline.
These allegations have set off a ripple effect, empowering people who say they also were victims to come forward with stories of abuse by people in power.
Here are some of those accused:
"The Man in the High Castle" producer Isa Hackett accused former Amazon executive Roy Price of making lewd comments toward her and propositioning her while she was promoting the show in 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Price was placed on a leave of absence for five days before he resigned last week.
CNBC could not immediately reach Price for comment; Amazon did not respond to calls for comment.
Journalist Quinn Norton accused technology evangelist Robert Scoble of touching her inappropriately at an event in the early 2010s.
"I felt one hand on my breast and his arm reaching around and grabbing my butt," she wrote in a blog post last week.
Michelle Greer, who worked with Scoble at Rackspace, said he also groped her at a tech conference in 2010, Buzzfeed reported.
Several other women have since come forward to TechCrunch reporting similar assaults.
"Each of the women who have come forward used grains of truth to sell false narrative," Scoble wrote Wednesday in a lengthy blog post.
"I apologize to women in general that I could have been a better man and husband," he added.
Scoble resigned on Sunday from the Transformation Group, an augmented reality consulting firm he co-founded.
CNBC reached out to the company for comment.
Chris Savino, creator of the animated series "The Loud House," has been accused of sexual harassment by up to 12 women, according to the website Cartoon Brew.
Savino reportedly engaged in unwanted sexual advances, explicit text messages, threats of industry blacklisting after the end of consensual relationships with co-workers, and offers of work in exchange for sexual favors, according to the report.
On Facebook, Savino wrote Monday that he's "deeply sorry" and "ashamed" that his words and actions "created an uncomfortable environment," which he says was unintentional.
In an internal memo, Cyma Zarghami, president of Viacom's Nickelodeon group, promised employees they would be safe if they spoke up. "In the current climate, it feels necessary to say that if you should encounter an uncomfortable situation at work, or witness one, you are safe to speak up," she wrote, according to Variety.
Nickelodeon said last week that Savino's employment has been terminated.
Lockhart Steele, former editorial director at Vox Media, was accused of sexual harassment by a former employee.
According to the Awl, the accuser is web developer Eden Rohatensky. She wrote an Oct. 12 blog post on Medium detailing her accounts of sexual assault at a company she no longer works for but did not specifically identify Vox Media.
"Lock admitted engaging in conduct that is inconsistent with our core values and will not be tolerated at Vox Media. Our investigation into issues raised by a former employee in a post on Medium continues," the CEO wrote to employees in a company Slack channel, according to the Awl.
Steele's employment was terminated last week.
CNBC could not immediately reach him for comment, and Vox did not return calls for comment.
Gavin Baker, a former well-known stockpicker at the mutual-fund giant Fidelity Investments, was fired last month for allegedly sexually harassing a junior female employee, The Wall Street Journal reported Oct. 12, citing an attorney for the female employee and other people familiar with the matter.
Other junior employees also have complained to superiors about harassment by Baker, the Journal reported.
A spokesman for Baker said he "strenuously" denies any "supposed" allegations of sexual harassment, according to the report.
"Fidelity's policies specifically prohibit harassment in any form. When allegations of these sorts are brought to our attention, we investigate them immediately and take prompt and appropriate action," Vincent Loporchio, senior vice president of corporate communications, told CNBC.
Celebrity photographer Terry Richardson has been blacklisted from working with Condé Nast — which publishes magazines such as Vogue, GQ, Glamour and Vanity Fair — amid years of allegations of misconduct during photo shoots. The media company declined to provide further comment to CNBC.
One of these alleged cases occurred in 2014 to a writer and stylist named Anna.
She shared details about her experience on website Jezebel.
A representative for Richardson released a statement to E! News following the ban saying: "He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually."
New Orleans celebrity chef John Besh was accused by 25 current and former female employees of fostering an environment that encourages sexual harassment, according to an investigation published over the weekend by The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com.
The accounts included inappropriate touching and comments by several of the company's male employees and managers, some of whom tried to leverage their power for sex.
The restaurateur stepped down from the company he founded on Monday.
"Two years ago, I deeply hurt those I love by thoughtlessly engaging in a consensual relationship with one member of my team... . [I] sincerely apologize to anyone past and present who has worked for me who found my behavior as unacceptable as I do," Besh wrote in a statement to The Times-Picayune.
A statement from Raymond Landry, Besh Restaurant Group's general counsel, was also published:
"We have learned recently that a number of women in our company feel that we have not had a clear mechanism in place to allow them to voice concerns about receiving the respect they deserve on the job. I want to assure all of our employees that if even a single person feels this way, it is one person too many and that ends now."
More than 35 women have come forward to accuse Hollywood director and screenwriter James Toback of sexual harassment, the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday.
Toback told the Times that he had not met any of the accusers, or that if he did, it "was for five minutes and [I] have no recollection."
Within two days of publication, 200 additional women contacted the paper, recalling similar encounters with Toback, the Times reported.
Toback's agent, Jeff Berg, terminated his relationship with the filmmaker. Northside Services, Berg's Los Angeles firm, declined to provide further comment to CNBC.
Andy Signore, creator of Screen Junkies and the"Honest Trailers" parodies, was accused of sexual harassment by April Dawn, in addition to former intern Emma Bowers.
In early October, Bowers took to Twitter to detail explicit comments that Signore allegedly made, specifically that he masturbates to photos of her.
One day later, Dawn also used Twitter to reveal that Signore reportedly tried to assault her multiple times.
Signore was fired by the digital media company on October 8.
"We at Defy Media have no tolerance for harassment or retaliation of any kind," the company said in a statement, according to the Hollywood Reporter. "We have been conducting a thorough investigation into allegations made against Andy Signore and are preparing to respond to those allegations and take appropriate action."
CNBC could not immediately reach Signore for comment.
Former Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly's contract was renewed despite his $32 million settlement of a sexual harassment lawsuit against him by legal analyst and Fox contributor Lis Wiehl.
O'Reilly was granted a four-year contract extension in February that would pay him $25 million a year, according to a report in The New York Times. Documents seen by the newspaper suggested that Rupert Murdoch and his sons, James and Lachlan, senior executives at 21st Century Fox, decided in January to keep O'Reilly as host despite the allegations.
In a statement to the Times, 21st Century Fox said it was not privy to the amount of O'Reilly's settlement and regarded it as a personal issue.
O'Reilly subsequently lost his job in April. His talent agency, United Talent Agency, dropped him as a client on Monday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"I have been in the broadcast business for 43 years with 12 different companies," O'Reilly told former Fox host Glenn Beck on Beck's radio program on Monday, "and not one time was there any complaint filed against me. Nothing. Zero. So I think my track record speaks for itself."
—The Associated Press, Reuters, and CNBC's Lucy Handley contributed to this report.
Disclosure: CNBC parent NBCUniversal is an investor in Vox Media.