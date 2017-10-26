The Weinstein ripple effect: Famous men accused of sexual harassment and assault

For nearly three decades, Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein faced allegations of sexual harassment and unwanted physical contact, The New York Times reported on Oct. 5.

More than three dozen women have since publicly accused the entertainment mogul of abuse.

"I appreciate the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it," Weinstein told the Times.

Spike network is also investigating reports of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein's brother, Bob Weinstein, against the female showrunner of a series produced by The Weinstein Co. that aired on the network. Weinstein's lawyer Bert Fields denied the allegations in a statement to Deadline.

These allegations have set off a ripple effect, empowering people who say they also were victims to come forward with stories of abuse by people in power.

Here are some of those accused: