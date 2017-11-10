Louis C.K. on sex misconduct allegations: 'These stories are true'

A remorseful Louis C.K. said Friday that allegations against him of sexual misconduct "are true."

The New York Times on Thursday published a story containing accusations from five women that the comedian masturbated in front of them. Rumors of C.K.'s behavior had been reported since at least 2015.

"These stories are true," he said in a statement.

"The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly," C.K. said in a statement. "I have been remorseful of my actions. And I've tried to learn from them. And run from them. Now I'm aware of the extent of the impact of my actions."

C.K. issued the statement amid an avalanche of canceled projects.

The distribution company behind C.K.'s latest film "I Love You, Daddy," set for release next week, pulled the plug on the project Friday morning. In addition, Netflix opted out of an upcoming comedy special featuring the comedian, and HBO dropped C.K. from its "Night of Too Many Stars" special.

His full statement is below (Note contents of his statement contains graphic language):