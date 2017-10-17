Amazon Studios chief Roy Price resigns following sexual harassment allegations

Amazon Studios chief Roy Price has resigned from his job after sexual harassment allegations surfaced, CNBC has confirmed.

Price was put on a leave of absence "effective immediately" last Thursday when reports emerged that he allegedly sexually harassed an Amazon TV producer. "The Man in the High Castle" producer Isa Hackett said Price made lewd comments towards her and propositioned her while she was promoting the show in 2015, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Price lead Amazon Studios since Sept. 2014. During his tenure, Amazon became the first streaming platform to win a Golden Globe ("Transparent") and get an Oscar nod for Best Picture ("Manchester by the Sea").

Additional reporting from Paul McNamara