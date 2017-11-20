Eight women allege Charlie Rose sexually harassed them: Report

Several women are alleging journalist Charlie Rose sexually harassed them, according to report in The Washington Post.

The Washington Post said eight women claimed Rose, who hosts the PBS interview program "Charlie Rose" as well as "CBS This Morning," made sexual advances towards them between the late 1990s to 2011. The women were between 21 and 37 at the time.

The accounts range from Rose putting his hands on their legs without permission to Rose walking around naked in front of them. He was also accused of groping one woman at a work party.

"In my 45 years in journalism, I have prided myself on being an advocate for the careers of the women with whom I have worked," Rose said in a statement to The Post. "Nevertheless, in the past few days, claims have been made about my behavior toward some former female colleagues.

"It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.

"I have learned a great deal as a result of these events, and I hope others will too. All of us, including me, are coming to a newer and deeper recognition of the pain caused by conduct in the past, and have come to a profound new respect for women and their lives."

CBS and PBS did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

