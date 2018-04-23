The 10 cities where women are the most successful

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women make up nearly 47 percent of the American workforce, own close to 10 million businesses and mothers are the primary breadwinners in 40 percent of households with children under 18.

To narrow down on the exact locations where women seem to thrive the most, personal finance site SmartAsset released its list of Cities Where Women are the Most Successful. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, SmartAsset ranked each city based off the percent of women with bachelor's degrees, the median earnings for full-time working women, the percent of women-owned businesses, the unemployment rate, housing costs as a percent of women's earnings and the percent of women who earn at least $75,000.

The D.C. metro area ranked highly on the list with Arlington, Virginia; Alexandria, Virginia and Washington, D.C. among the top 10 cities where a sizeable number of women earn high salaries and own their own companies.

Take a look at the list below to see what other cities rounded out the top 10 spots: