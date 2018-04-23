VISIT CNBC.COM

Closing The Gap

The 10 cities where women are the most successful

The Painted Ladies, Victorian-style houses with downtown at dusk in the background,
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, women make up nearly 47 percent of the American workforce, own close to 10 million businesses and mothers are the primary breadwinners in 40 percent of households with children under 18.

To narrow down on the exact locations where women seem to thrive the most, personal finance site SmartAsset released its list of Cities Where Women are the Most Successful. Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau, SmartAsset ranked each city based off the percent of women with bachelor's degrees, the median earnings for full-time working women, the percent of women-owned businesses, the unemployment rate, housing costs as a percent of women's earnings and the percent of women who earn at least $75,000.

The D.C. metro area ranked highly on the list with Arlington, Virginia; Alexandria, Virginia and Washington, D.C. among the top 10 cities where a sizeable number of women earn high salaries and own their own companies.

Take a look at the list below to see what other cities rounded out the top 10 spots:

 1. Arlington, Virginia

Women's median earnings: $80,265
Percent of female-owned businesses: 39 percent
Housing cost as a percent of women's earnings: 30 percent
Percent of women who earn at least $75,000: 57 percent

2. Scottsdale, Arizona

Women's median earnings: $56,640
Percent of female-owned businesses: 25 percent
Housing cost as a percent of women's earnings: 28 percent
Percent of women who earn at least $75,000: 40 percent

3. Madison, Wisconsin

Women's median earnings: $44,621
Percent of female-owned businesses: 39 percent
Housing cost as a percent of women's earnings: 31 percent
Percent of women who earn at least $75,000: 21 percent

4. San Francisco, California (tie)

Women's median earnings: $71,655
Percent of female-owned businesses: 30 percent
Housing cost as a percent of women's earnings: 32 percent
Percent of women who earn at least $75,000: 49 percent

4. Alexandria, Virginia (tie)

Women's median earnings: $66,831
Percent of female-owned businesses: 31 percent
Housing cost as a percent of women's earnings: 31 percent
Percent of women who earn at least $75,000: 44 percent

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

Women's median earnings: $46,878
Percent of female-owned businesses: 33 percent
Housing cost as a percent of women's earnings: 28 percent
Percent of women who earn at least $75,000: 20 percent

A file photo showing joggers on the Stone Arch Bridge in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
7. Minneapolis, Minnesota

Women's median earnings: $47,353
Percent of female-owned businesses: 28 percent
Housing cost as a percent of women's earnings: 27 percent
Percent of women who earn at least $75,000: 27 percent

8. Washington, D.C.

Women's median earnings: $65,060
Percent of female-owned businesses: 40 percent
Housing cost as a percent of women's earnings: 28 percent
Percent of women who earn at least $75,000: 42 percent

9. Plano, Texas

Women's median earnings: $51,926
Percent of female-owned businesses: 25 percent
Housing cost as a percent of women's earnings: 33 percent
Percent of women who earn at least $75,000: 27 percent

10. Denver, Colorado

Women's median earnings: $48,003
Percent of female-owned businesses: 28 percent
Housing cost as a percent of women's earnings: 32 percent
Percent of women who earn at least $75,000: 24 percent

