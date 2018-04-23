Self-made millionaire Tony Robbins: Here's what it means to be rich

Robbins wasn't motivated to be rich, per se, but to change his circumstances. "One day, I said, this is it: I am going to earn enough money so I can not only do what I want, but take care of anyone I want to — whether it's family or friends," he tells Grow. "When you commit to someone else, you can't walk away."

Today, Robbins is the author of multiple best-selling books and life coach to clients such as former President Bill Clinton and hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones.

For the average person, one simple question can help you determine if you're "wealthy" or not: If you lost your job tomorrow, how long could you survive? That's according to Derek Sall, a personal finance blogger and financial analyst who paid off $116,000 in seven years. Sall says it's not about how much money you bring in each month that matters but how much you're able to save.

It's easy to judge wealth as a function of what you own but Sall argues that material possessions say nothing about the real state of your finances. "Heck, you could drive a $40,000 BMW and live in a $500,000 home, but if you're $600,000 in debt, then you're actually worth less than a 7-year-old child," he writes.