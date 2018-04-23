Self-made millionaire Tony Robbins: Here's what it means to be rich

Everyone has their own definition of what it means to be rich. For some, it's earning a certain amount. To others, it's a mindset. For best-selling author and self-made millionaire Tony Robbins, it's the latter.
"Abundance is a mindset, not a dollar amount," Robbins tells Reuters.
To feel rich, he says, you have to "cultivate gratitude for the things you have now." If you do that, "everything that is added will feel like a bonus."
Robbins wasn't born wealthy and he had to learn the value of money the hard way. "Growing up, my family was totally broke," he says. "There were always fights over money, which produced a tremendous drive in me to be able to provide for my own family."