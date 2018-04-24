Arguing about money can be a strong predictor for divorce, research has shown.

To avoid spats over spending, Janine and Dom Detore — stars of CNBC's "Staten Island Hustle," who have been married for 27 years — say there is a simple mindset couples can cultivate.

They would know — with seven kids and two businesses (Dom is a general contractor and owner of 2D Construction in Staten Island and Janine owns a children's boutique) the Detores have had to learn how to make it all work.

The key, Janine explains, is respecting each other's financial decisions, even when you disagree.

"It's when you work together as a team that this works," Janine says. "Once you start disrespecting each other, and each other's space and each other's feelings and their thoughts, your marriage is lost."