"The bankruptcy came as a result of our taking some few dollars that we had saved early on and investing in a couple of businesses that we didn't know anything about," she says, explaining that she and Vince dabbled in the construction business instead of "sticking to what we knew [and] growing that company."

"We didn't really know the safeguards to really look for. We were relying on someone else whose opinion we respected at the time for those kinds of investments, and they just didn't work," says McMahon. "We partnered with some folks who weren't quite the business partners we expected them to be."

At the time, McMahon says she was in her late 20s.

"Our home was auctioned off. My car was repossessed in the driveway. I was pregnant with our second child at that time," she remembers.

"It's not easy to keep your morale up. It's embarrassing to have your house auctioned off. All of those things are — they really, you know, give you good life experiences, but also smacks you in the face right from the business perspective," McMahon says.