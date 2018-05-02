Linda McMahon, co-founder of World Wrestling Entertainment and the leader of President Donald Trump's Small Business Administration, says going through bankruptcy early in her career was painful, but she learned a valuable lesson: Stay focused on what you know when starting a business.
McMahon is the former CEO of WWE, which she and her husband Vince McMahon grew from a 13-person regional business to a global public company with more than 800 employees, corporate offices around the world, and a market cap north of $3 billion.
"My experience as a CEO started with my experience of building a business, sharing a desk with my husband, and we grew it just from the ground up," McMahon, 69, tells CNBC Make It. The couple are worth nearly $2 billion, according to Forbes.
The journey from sharing a desk to making billions wasn't without hurdles.
"We had to file for bankruptcy," McMahon explains to CNBC Make It.