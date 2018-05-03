3 easy ways to fast-track your job search after graduation

Even if you're qualified for a job and have a stellar interview with a hiring manager, you haven't sealed the deal yet. Following up after an interview is common career advice, but Howarth says it's a step that many job seekers fail to take.

Before you end your interview, he suggests asking an employer, "What do you see as the next steps in the process and the timeline for when those steps will occur?" That way, he says, you're setting expectations for when you can hear back from the company.

"They may just say, 'We will follow up to schedule the next round of interviews in a week,'" he says. "Now you know that if you don't hear back in a week then follow up with them."

If an interviewer doesn't give you a direct answer to the question, then Howarth says you should wait a week to 10 days, at most, to initiate a follow up.

He also notes that following up about the hiring process does not mean you shouldn't follow up with a thank you note right after the interview. To show that you're really interested in the job, he suggests sending a note of appreciation to each person you met with no more than 24 hours after your meeting.