3 easy ways to fast-track your job search after graduation

Finishing school can be an exciting, stressful time. While the days of homework and late night study sessions will soon be behind you, the pressure to find a job and earn money is quickly approaching.
Luckily, college graduates today are walking into a healthier job market than in previous years. According to the National Association of Colleges and Employers, companies plan to hire four percent more new graduates in the U.S. this year than they did last year.
But that doesn't mean that employers are eager to hand out positions to anyone who applies. To increase your odds of landing a job shortly after graduation, make sure you take these three steps: