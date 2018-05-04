College decisions made luxe: For $57,000, you can travel to campuses on a private jet

For many high school seniors, choosing which college to attend in the fall is a momentous experience. And for many families, that means long hours on the road getting to see as many college campuses as possible.

For those who can afford it, though, there is a jetset version of the last-minute college campus tour blitz.

Magellan Jets offers a "10-hour jet card" specifically for college tours. It starts at $57,000, according to the Magellan Jet website.

The price can go up depending on the aircraft model selected and the number of cities visited, a spokesperson for the company tells CNBC Make It.

"We know that this is a very hectic time of the year for clients with children deciding on which college to attend, and everyone knows that the best way to learn about a college is to visit the campus," says Magellan Jets. "Let us take care of the headaches so you can concentrate on what is important... Your child's future!"