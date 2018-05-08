Coffee might be the secret to getting along with your coworkers, new research shows

If you want to get along better with your coworkers, you might want to grab a cup of coffee before your next meeting. A new study from the University of California, Davis, finds that drinking coffee before group discussions or activities could help you be more sociable, self-confident and engaged.

"Caffeine seems to focus [people's] discussion on the topic, make people participate more than they would without caffeine and leave them feeling better about their own participation and others' participation," lead researcher Vasu Unnava notes.

Unnava, an assistant professor at the UC-Davis Graduate School of Management, and her team compared how coffee drinkers and non-coffee drinkers acted around others when forced to interact. They gathered 133 low-to-moderate moderate coffee drinkers (those who drink no more than four cups a day) who did not have any coffee for at least five hours prior to the study.

One group of participants was asked to first drink a 12-ounce-cup of Starbucks coffee, read about the Occupy Wall Street movement and discuss the topic with a group for 15 minutes. A separate group was asked to complete these activities without drinking coffee.

A self-reported evaluation found coffee drinkers rated their experience talking with others much more positively than non-coffee drinkers.