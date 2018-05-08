Nick Jonas took a $2.75 subway ride to the fancy Met Gala

Nick Jonas may be a Grammy nominated musician and actor, but the 25-year-old is still careful about his money.

In fact, Jonas didn't even spring for an Uber and took a $2.75 ride on New York City's public subway to attend the Met Gala, according to the star's Instagram.

The affordable transportation is in stark contrast to the extravagance of the Met Ball, an annual party to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Every year, celebrities who attend show off outrageous fashion on the event's red carpet.