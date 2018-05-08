VISIT CNBC.COM

Nick Jonas took a $2.75 subway ride to the fancy Met Gala

Nick Jonas attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City.
Nick Jonas may be a Grammy nominated musician and actor, but the 25-year-old is still careful about his money.

In fact, Jonas didn't even spring for an Uber and took a $2.75 ride on New York City's public subway to attend the Met Gala, according to the star's Instagram.

The affordable transportation is in stark contrast to the extravagance of the Met Ball, an annual party to raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. Every year, celebrities who attend show off outrageous fashion on the event's red carpet.

Though Jonas' trip was cheap, the star was wearing a suit by Dolce & Gabbana. Men's suits by the designer can cost thousands of dollars, but stars are often gifted or allowed to borrow fashion for such big events. He was also sporting a golden cross to match the event's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination" theme. (In 2016, Jonas wore a more affordable $100 suit by Topman to the Met Ball.)

Via an Instagram Story, Jonas documented his ride on the 6 train to 77th Street and Lexington Avenue, People reports. On Twitter, fans spotted Jonas hopping off the train.

From there, it's an 11 minute walk to the museum, according to Google Maps.

Jonas isn't the only celebrity willing to take an economical train ride.

Katie Holmes once boarded a New Jersey Transit train in couture.

And LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers NBA team took the New York City subway in November 2017 before a game against the New York Knicks, despite James' estimated $86 million in earnings.

Jerry Seinfeld, who Forbes estimates brought in an eight-figure windfall from his recent Netflix special alone, is also no stranger to public transportation. Seinfeld and his wife Jessica were spotted riding the subway home from dinner with Kelly Ripa in 2015.

Katy Perry has also been known to ride the train.

And for Bradley Cooper, star of "Silver Linings Playbook" and "American Sniper," the subway is the best way to travel.

Bradley Cooper is seen heading to a subway station in TriBeCa on January 28, 2015 in New York City.
"I take the subway everyday everywhere," he told CBS in 2014. "I just feel like I'm a normal person ... I absolutely love it."

