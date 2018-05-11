The Eurovision Song Contest can actually make you feel better about your life, new study reveals

There seem to be two kinds of people when it comes to the Eurovision Song Contest — those who are completely obsessed (Europeans and Australians in particular) and those who have never heard of it (Americans).

Eurovision, a singing competition which has long captivated the attention of aspiring superstars, as well as those who simply enjoy a good show, is an utter sensation across the pond. According to its website, the live, televised event, airing through May 12 with 43 countries around the world competing, was recognized in 2015 as the longest running annual TV music competition. Since it began in 1956, Eurovision has drawn millions of viewers and was reportedly watched by 182 million people in 42 markets in 2017. (In comparison, the Super Bowl in 2018 reportedly garnered 112 million viewers at its peak, while this winter's Olympics in Pyeongchang averaged 19.8 million viewers a night.)

And keep this in mind: Eurovision is the contest that introduced the world to ABBA, who won in 1974 with the song "Waterloo." Celine Dion won in 1988.