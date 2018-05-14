Tim Cook says the Class of 2018 needs to face their fears—here’s why

Graduating from college can be overwhelming, but Tim Cook's message to the Class of 2018 is that there's no time to let worries stand in your way.

"If you're anything like I was on graduation day, maybe you're not feeling so fearless," he said, speaking at Duke University's commencement on Sunday.

Cook listed several of the anxieties he faced as a college student. "Maybe you're thinking about the job you hope to get, or wondering where you're going to live, or how to repay that student loan," he said. "These, I know, are real concerns. I had them, too. But don't let those worries stop you from making a difference."

He urged students to take on issues like political polarization, climate change and inequality. Students today, he asserted, are uniquely positioned to address these issues and, moreover, are obliged to do so.

"No generation has ever held more power than yours," said Cook. "And no generation has been able to make change happen faster than yours can. The pace at which progress is possible has accelerated dramatically. Aided by technology, every individual has the tools, potential and reach to build a better world."