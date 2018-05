How would you like to start your working day at the bar?

It might sound like a dangerous offer, but at Diageo, it isn't just allowed, it's encouraged.

Take its Singapore office for example, which boasts not one but two watering holes.

A main bar sits at the "heart" of the 17,000 square-foot workplace, while the world's only in-house Johnnie Walker whisky room provides an exclusive backdrop for all-important client meetings.