Check out this A.I. company's high-tech Sydney HQ — get your fingerprint ready

A lot of companies like to claim their offices are personalized to their staff, but at Ansarada they've taken the idea one step further: You'll need your fingerprint at the ready to get through the door.

Biometric ID passes are just one of several high-tech features built into the Australian data firm's Sydney headquarters to reflect its innovative approach and inspire its team of 118 technology buffs.

"Proxy cards and all that, that's old school," Sam Riley, CEO of Ansarada, told CNBC's "Office Envy" during a tour of its 8,460-square-foot work space.

Ansarada is what's known as a virtual data room company, meaning it provides an online platform — or cloud — for companies to store information during major transactions like fundraising and mergers and acquisitions.