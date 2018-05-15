In an industry that's constantly changing, it can be difficult to pin down exactly what it takes to succeed.

Yet, being able to embrace that uncertainty and use it to your advantage could be half the battle won, according to tech experts.

Doniel Sutton, global head of people at digital payments company PayPal, says that while specific technical expertise will always be central to her business, one of the things tech giants are increasingly looking for in employees has less to do with IT and more to do with one behavioral characteristic.

That's agility.

"I wouldn't say it's unique to PayPal, but it's certainly prevalent regardless of where you work in our company, and that's agility," Sutton told CNBC Make It, when asked about the most important quality for a successful career in tech.