Justin Trudeau to the Class of 2018: To plan your future, answer this simple question

"As you go forward from this place, I would like you to make a point of reaching out to people whose beliefs and values differ from your own," he said. "Listen, truly listen, and try to understand them, and find that common ground."

He advised students to ask themselves one simple question when thinking about how they will impact the future: "Do you want to win an argument, or do you want to change the world?"

"There is no shortage of cynicism and selfishness in the world," he added. "Be their answer, their antidote. I am abundantly optimistic about the future because of you. It is yours to make and mold and shape."

In addition to addressing the class of 2018 students, 46-year-old Trudeau was also awarded with an honorary doctor of law degree from NYU.

The university praised him for being a prime minister who is focused on embracing "Canada's rich diversity, fighting climate change and achieving reconciliation with indigenous peoples." The institution also recognized him as a "proud feminist" and applauded him for appointing Canada's first gender-balanced cabinet.

