Justin Trudeau to the Class of 2018: To plan your future, answer this simple question

Today, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a commencement speech to New York University's graduating class that encouraged students to be leaders who are accepting of diverse view points.
"Here's the challenge I'm offering you today," he told graduates at New York's Yankee Stadium. "Our celebration of difference needs to extend to differences of values and beliefs, too. Diversity includes political and cultural diversity. It includes diversity of perspectives and approaches to solving problems."
Trudeau explained to the students that in order to ease some of the political divisions we face today, they will have to step outside of their own "ideological bubble" and work together.