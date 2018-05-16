VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

See inside a $15 million mansion on the ritzy island where Seattle's billionaires live

Dining room
See inside a $15M mega-mansion on Mercer Island   

Just outside of Seattle is a ritzy enclave called Mercer Island, and it's home to some of Seattle's billionaires. Microsoft co-founder and NFL Seahawks owner Paul Allen (net worth: $19.8 billion) has a mansion there, as does Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz (net worth: $2.8 billion).

Exterior view
Michael Walmsley | Avenue Properties
Exterior view

Nestled on the isle in Lake Washington is a three-story modern mega-mansion, currently on the market for $15 million.

Take a look inside.

Dining room
Michael Walmsley | Avenue Properties
Dining room

"This is a pinnacle piece on the lake," says broker Moya Skillman with Avenue Properties, which holds the listing. "It's located in a great community which has attracted many CEOs from all the major companies in the area."

Built in 2002, every detail inside the nearly 10,000-square-foot residence was hand-selected by the owners — from the African hardwoods to the limestone on the living room fireplace, explains Skillman.

Living room.
Michael Walmsley | Avenue Properties
Living room.

The property has eight bathrooms and seven bedrooms, including the luxe master suite with picture perfect views of the lake.

Master suite
Michael Walmsley | Avenue Properties
Master suite

On the estate's lower level is the media room, sauna and wine cellar, which can hold more than 5,000 bottles.

Wine room.
Michael Walmsley | Avenue Properties
Wine room.

"This owner enjoyed hosting wine tastings when entertaining friends," explains Skillman. "There are hundreds of wineries [in the Pacific Northwest] and we have a big population of wine enthusiasts."

Pool and dock
Michael Walmsley | Avenue Properties
Pool and dock

Out back is the property's infinity pool and a private dock, which sits on 124 feet of waterfront land.

Entrance way
Michael Walmsley | Avenue Properties
Entrance way

"It's very rare to have such a large piece of property on the lake," says Skillman. "Estates like this only come along once in a generation."

Want more mansion insipiration? Watch CNBC's "Secret Lives of the Super Rich" on Apple TV and On-Demand.

Inside Malibu's most expensive mansion
Inside Malibu's most expensive mansion   

Don't miss: This $85 million NYC penthouse comes with a trip to space and court-side NBA season tickets

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...