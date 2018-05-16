See inside a $15 million mansion on the ritzy island where Seattle's billionaires live

Just outside of Seattle is a ritzy enclave called Mercer Island, and it's home to some of Seattle's billionaires. Microsoft co-founder and NFL Seahawks owner Paul Allen (net worth: $19.8 billion) has a mansion there, as does Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz (net worth: $2.8 billion).
Nestled on the isle in Lake Washington is a three-story modern mega-mansion, currently on the market for $15 million.
Take a look inside.
"This is a pinnacle piece on the lake," says broker Moya Skillman with Avenue Properties, which holds the listing. "It's located in a great community which has attracted many CEOs from all the major companies in the area."
Built in 2002, every detail inside the nearly 10,000-square-foot residence was hand-selected by the owners — from the African hardwoods to the limestone on the living room fireplace, explains Skillman.
The property has eight bathrooms and seven bedrooms, including the luxe master suite with picture perfect views of the lake.
On the estate's lower level is the media room, sauna and wine cellar, which can hold more than 5,000 bottles.
"This owner enjoyed hosting wine tastings when entertaining friends," explains Skillman. "There are hundreds of wineries [in the Pacific Northwest] and we have a big population of wine enthusiasts."
Out back is the property's infinity pool and a private dock, which sits on 124 feet of waterfront land.
"It's very rare to have such a large piece of property on the lake," says Skillman. "Estates like this only come along once in a generation."
