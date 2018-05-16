See inside a $15 million mansion on the ritzy island where Seattle's billionaires live

"This is a pinnacle piece on the lake," says broker Moya Skillman with Avenue Properties, which holds the listing. "It's located in a great community which has attracted many CEOs from all the major companies in the area."

Built in 2002, every detail inside the nearly 10,000-square-foot residence was hand-selected by the owners — from the African hardwoods to the limestone on the living room fireplace, explains Skillman.