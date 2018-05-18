Personal assistant jobs require an ability to be organized, multitask and be professional. And this one comes with the added bonus of living in a Caribbean paradise.

That's why 5,000 people responded to the job posting seeking a personal assistant to work on billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

"I just wanted to thank the 5,000 people who applied for the PA position on Necker Island," Branson says in a video on Twitter Thursday. "It was a truly amazing response and having seen your CVs and your videos, I just wish we could hire you all, but unfortunately, our island just isn't that big.

"Anyway, luckily the Virgin family has loads of exciting opportunities and they come up all the time, so please keep an eye on our careers page. Don't give up on us and thank you again for taking the time to apply and I wish you all the best of luck in the future. Cheers," Branson says.

The personal assistant job, which was posted on LinkedIn, called for one person to work both in the office of Necker Island's general manager Keny Jones and in Richard Branson's office. "One person to help look after both offices!" the job posting said.