VISIT CNBC.COM

Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

5,000 people applied to LinkedIn listing to be personal assistant on Richard Branson’s Necker Island

Necker Island
Marka | UIG | Getty Images
Necker Island

Personal assistant jobs require an ability to be organized, multitask and be professional. And this one comes with the added bonus of living in a Caribbean paradise.

That's why 5,000 people responded to the job posting seeking a personal assistant to work on billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson's Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

"I just wanted to thank the 5,000 people who applied for the PA position on Necker Island," Branson says in a video on Twitter Thursday. "It was a truly amazing response and having seen your CVs and your videos, I just wish we could hire you all, but unfortunately, our island just isn't that big.

"Anyway, luckily the Virgin family has loads of exciting opportunities and they come up all the time, so please keep an eye on our careers page. Don't give up on us and thank you again for taking the time to apply and I wish you all the best of luck in the future. Cheers," Branson says.

The personal assistant job, which was posted on LinkedIn, called for one person to work both in the office of Necker Island's general manager Keny Jones and in Richard Branson's office. "One person to help look after both offices!" the job posting said.

Sir Richard Branson.
Cameron Costa | CNBC
Sir Richard Branson.

The personal assistant would be responsible for managing schedules, emails, filing and booking travel, according to LinkedIn. "It's a busy role in two even busier offices so think carefully as it's not for everyone (despite the sunshine)," the job posting said.

Applicants had to submit their resume and a two-minute video detailing why they want the job and what makes them uniquely qualified. Applications were due by March 10.

Though Necker Island is indeed a tropical paradise, it was also devastated when Hurricane Irma barreled through in 2017. Branson took shelter in a concrete cellar on Necker Island during the storm.

"I know we are fortunate here on Necker and Moskito," Branson said at the time. (Moskito is another British Virgin Island that Branson owns.) "Our wonderful team are fine. I know we will all band together and rebuild the islands to become stronger and even more wonderful than they were before."

See also:

Sir Richard Branson: I've never been motivated by money
Richard Branson: I've never been motivated by money   

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...