The Duke and Duchess are pictured together on the East Terrace, Windsor Castle. Photo from Kensington Palace.

The wedding reportedly cost about $43 million, of which 94 percent was for security.

A Kensington Palace spokesperson said, "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their wedding on Saturday. They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and also all those who watched the wedding on television across the UK, Commonwealth,and around the world.

"Their Royal Highnesses are delighted with these official portraits taken by Alexi Lubomirski and are happy to be able to share them today. They would also like to say thank you for all of the generous messages of support they have received."

