Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed Saturday and, for their special day, which is sure to attract the attention of millions worldwide, they have decided that they don't want any gifts. Instead, they're looking to help out a select group of charities.

"Prince Harry & Ms. Meghan Markle are incredibly grateful for the goodwill they have received since their engagement," a representative of royal residence Kensington Palace said in a statement on Twitter. They "have asked that anyone who might wish to mark the occasion of their wedding considers giving to charity, instead of sending a gift.

"The couple have personally chosen 7 charities which represent a range of issues they are passionate about," the palace says, "including sport for social change, women's empowerment, conservation, the environment, homelessness, HIV and the Armed Forces."

Specifically, those charities are:

StreetGames , a sports-focused charity aimed at helping those in disadvantaged communities;

The Myna Mahila Foundation , a charity that provides personal and professional support for women in the poorest parts of Mumbai;

Surfers Against Sewage , a national marine conservation and campaigning charity;

The Wilderness Foundation UK, which aims to preserve wild spaces and promotes the benefits and enjoyment of nature;

Crisis, a program that offers education, employment, housing and other services for the homeless;

The Children's HIV Association, which offers support to young people living with HIV across the U.K. and Ireland; and

Scotty's Little Soldiers, a charity for children who have lost a parent serving in the British Armed Forces.

The bride and groom have ties to these charities, reports People: "Prince Harry has made it his mission to continue his late mother, Princess Diana's efforts to raise awareness about HIV and AIDS through his royal work. Harry has campaigned for people to take HIV tests and even publicly took one himself."