Here's how to join in the royal wedding this May 58 Mins Ago | 01:51

The royal wedding is only two months away, which means it's time to book your travel arrangements.

Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancée, American actress Meghan Markle, recently announced they would invite 2,640 members of the public into the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch the arrivals of the bride and groom and their guests on May 19.

For those hoping to snag a coveted invitation, or just want to join in the festivities in the days leading up to the nuptials, now is the time to make a plan, according to Alanna Smith, a content editor at travel site TravelPirates.com.