Although gas prices have been creeping downward over the last several weeks, drivers shouldn't get used to it.

The national average for a gallon of unleaded regular gas is expected to reach $2.70 at some point in May or June, according to an AAA forecast released Thursday.

While gas prices typically head higher every spring due to increased demand, that anticipated figure is about 6 percent more than the current average of $2.54, and 17 percent more than the $2.31 of a year ago. For most of the spring and summer 2017, the average price hovered around $2.30 or trended lower.

The last time gas crossed the $2.70 threshold was in summer 2015, according to AAA data. However, it's still far below the high of $4.11 reached in July 2008.