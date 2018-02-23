3 'last chance' destinations drawing travelers worried about climate change

Some bucket-list trips may be more about anticipating the destination's demise than yours.

Certain countries susceptible to climate change have seen a spike in travel interest over the past year, according to a new report from travel insurance comparison web site Squaremouth. People may be advancing their plans to see these places in all their current glory, they note.

The report is based on data Squaremouth collects when people input their destination and trip costs into the site to compare policies.

For example, interest in the Maldives — an island chain southwest of India that is fighting rising sea levels — jumped 68 percent from 2016 to 2017. In comparison, Squaremouth's 20 most-traveled destinations saw an average increase of 15 percent in the same time period.

Unfortunately, travel insurance doesn't cover climate change, said Carolyn Leckie, director of marketing for Squaremouth.

But other factors, such as the cost of the trip or the remoteness of the destination, could make it worth assessing travel insurance needs for these possible "last chance" trips.