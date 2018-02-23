If you're among those who struggle with impulse-shopping restraint and it's contributing to financial woes, there are some ways to rein yourself in.

For instance, before you head to the checkout with your impulse buy, whether in a store or online, take a minute to ask yourself whether you really need the item.

"Ask yourself, 'Is this essential? Would I purchase it anyway?' If not, wait a day and then decide if it's a purchase that makes sense," said Josh Meyers, Slickdeals CEO.

If it's something you would purchase anyway — say, a gift or household items — it's still worthwhile checking to see if it's really the lowest price you can get.

"If you're in a store, and you get on your smartphone and find a lower price somewhere else, you can ask the store to match the price you're seeing," Meyers said.

If you're shopping online and see a great price, make sure you take shipping and handling costs into consideration before you hit the purchase button. Doing a little research might reveal a better overall deal elsewhere.