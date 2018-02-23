Those few unplanned purchases you made this week? Keep it up and your yearly tally from those spontaneous moments could reach $5,400 annually.
That's how much the average U.S. consumer spends each year on impulse buys, according to a new survey by Slickdeals.net. The study of 2,000 consumers shows they make three of those purchases a week, adding up to $450 a month and $5,400 per year.
Most of the spur-of-the-moment outlays go toward food, with 70.5 percent of respondents saying that category was the major culprit. (See chart below for the top five.)