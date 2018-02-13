Why credit card debt can be bad for your health

American households racking up more debt 10:10 AM ET Mon, 27 March 2017 | 00:44

With a growing economy comes increased spending and rising credit card debt.

In many cases, that causes sleepless nights as well.

While household income has grown during the past decade, it has failed to keep up with the increased cost-of-living over the same period. To bridge the gap, Americans increasingly rely on credit cards, one of the most expensive ways to borrow.

Outstanding card debt has now hit its highest point ever, surpassing $1 trillion in 2017, according to the Federal Reserve.

Yet 86 percent of Americans who have or had credit card debt said they regret it, according to a recent report by NerdWallet. The main regrets are because it took a long time to pay off, resulting in hefty interest expenses and causing unnecessary stress.