Here's how much the royal wedding is expected to cost   

Other considerable expenses include entertainment. "The music will be under the direction of James Vivian, director of music, St. George's Chapel, including the Choir of St. George's Chapel, and a selection of choral groups, soloists and musicians," Kensington Palace announced.

So far, Karen Gibson and The Kingdom Choir and 19-year-old cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason are confirmed performers for the wedding service. There are also rumors circulating that stars such as Elton John, the Spice Girls, Ed Sheerhan and Adele could perform, reports GQ.

As for the couple's wedding rings, the bands are reportedly made out of their Welsh gold, reports Bridebook, and there is a chance that Prince Harry follows in his brother William's footsteps and doesn't wear one at all.

Markle's engagement ring was designed by Harry himself using a central diamond from Botswana and two flanking diamonds that belonged to his late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. Experts estimate the ring could be worth as much as $350,000.

Finally, the cost of logistics can add up, says Dunne, especially for a high-profile wedding where many preparations are made under wraps. "Keeping things quiet — that has a cost associated with it," she says, because secrecy tends to require extra people and more time.