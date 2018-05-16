Here's how much the royal wedding is expected to cost   

The royal family announced that it will pay for the "core aspects of the wedding," which include the "church service, the associated music, flowers, decorations and the reception afterwards." Markle is reportedly expected to pay for her wedding dress herself.
The cost of security, including snipers on rooftops and a counter-UAV system, will top $40 million, Bridebook estimates, and is expected to be borne largely by taxpayers. For the 2011 marriage of Prince William and the Duchess of Cambridge, the English public paid an estimated $27 million, which allowed for thousands of extra police officers at the event.
That's why the campaign group Republic, which has called for abolition of the monarchy, garnered over 30,000 signatures for a petition calling on the government to disclose how much taxpayer money will be spent on the wedding. "Taxpayers should not be funding a private wedding, no matter who is getting married," the petition states.
Others argue that, considering the attention and tourism that the royal wedding attracts, the event will pay for itself. "I've certainly had more American couples this year who want to get married in castles," says Dunne.
In any case, she believes the ceremony is worth its price tag. "The monarchy for this country is a great thing," she says. "It has an awful lot of positive factors, more so than negative in terms of costs, for sure."
The royal family did not respond to CNBC Make It's request for comment.
