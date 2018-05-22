When architect Wallace Neff's Southern California mansion was featured in the 2006 film "The Holiday," starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, fans fell in love with the home and it became a tourist attraction.

"We have to keep the gates closed 24/7," realtor Brent Chang tells CNBC Make It. "If open just five minutes, we find someone in the front yard taking a selfie with the house. It's that recognizable."

The two-story estate, located across the street from the Huntington Library in San Marino, California, went on the market last week for $11.8 million. The price isn't completely due to its Hollywood fame. Wallace Neff is a legendary architect who has built homes for the rich and famous, including Jennifer Aniston and Diane Keaton. Neff not only built this particular home in San Marino, he lived here too.