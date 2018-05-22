VISIT CNBC.COM

The mansion where Cameron Diaz lived in the movie 'The Holiday' is for sale for $11.8 million — take a look inside

When architect Wallace Neff's Southern California mansion was featured in the 2006 film "The Holiday," starring Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet, fans fell in love with the home and it became a tourist attraction.

"We have to keep the gates closed 24/7," realtor Brent Chang tells CNBC Make It. "If open just five minutes, we find someone in the front yard taking a selfie with the house. It's that recognizable."

The two-story estate, located across the street from the Huntington Library in San Marino, California, went on the market last week for $11.8 million. The price isn't completely due to its Hollywood fame. Wallace Neff is a legendary architect who has built homes for the rich and famous, including Jennifer Aniston and Diane Keaton. Neff not only built this particular home in San Marino, he lived here too.

In the movie, the home belonged to Cameron Diaz's character, who swapped houses with Kate Winslet's character for Christmas vacation.

Take a look inside.

The Spanish eclectic-style estate has seven bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths.

Winslet's character did some cooking in the home's kitchen during the movie.

Built in 1928, it has many original details, like the flooring in its library.

The outside features a pool and spa, a paddle tennis court and a gated motor court with a center fountain.

There are also various gardens and a courtyard...

...as well as several terraces.

Wallace Neff homes can be found all over Southern California, like Palm Desert, Pasadena and Beverly Hills. Prince William and Kate stayed in a Wallace Neff property when they were in Hancock Park in 2011.

And according to Chang, Kristen Wiig and Meryl Streep have recently moved to San Marino and Ryan Gossling looked at a house there. He says celebrities like it here because it's very low key and there is no paparazzi.

