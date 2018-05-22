Jimmy Fallon: 'Don’t do it for money—you’ll never make money'

Jimmy Fallon had seven successful seasons on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" and now, as the host of "The Tonight Show," he gets to sing satirical renditions of Beatles songs with Paul McCartney and dance alongside Michelle Obama. He's also making an estimated $16 million a year.
For those who wish to follow in his footsteps, he has some advice. "Don't do it for money — you'll never make money," he tells USA Today. "Do it because you like it and you like what you're doing. And then, the secret is, you may end up making money. But don't go into it thinking that you're doing this for money."
Before his career really took off, Fallon took improv classes at The Groundlings in Los Angeles. In his interview with USA Today, he recounts bombing his first audition with SNL because he was so nervous, but he was called back the following year.
"I took pictures of everything that I could with a throwaway camera that I got at a drugstore. I thought I might never step foot on NBC [property] again," he says.