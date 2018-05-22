It's been three years since The Wall Street Journal's John Carreyrou first started exposing the fraud at blood-testing startup Theranos. Now, Carreyrou has delivered his long-awaited book about the onetime Silicon Valley darling's meteoric rise to a $9 billion valuation and the precipitous fall that came after it was revealed that the blood-testing devices Theranos was pushing as revolutionary were nowhere near capable of backing up the significant hype.

Titled "Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup," the non-fiction book hit bookshelves Monday. Carreyrou's exhaustive reporting on Theranos and its founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes, included interviews with over 150 people, including more than 60 former Theranos employees.

Despite having raised more than $700 million from investors, the company is now on the verge of bankruptcy, even with Holmes herself having settled "massive fraud" charges after reaching a settlement with U.S. regulators in March. Holmes' settlement with the SEC included a $500,000 fine and it bars her from leading a public company for the next decade.

Here are six of the most fascinating stories and quotes from "Bad Blood":

1. Founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes was obsessed with Steve Jobs and Apple

The book's third chapter is called "Apple Envy" and it delves into Holmes' reported obsession with the tech giant and its iconic co-founder, Steve Jobs. "To anyone who spent time with Elizabeth, it was clear that she worshipped Jobs and Apple," Carreyrou writes.

According to the book, Holmes hired several former Apple employees, in part for their connection to the giant company, and she was fond of saying that Theranos' blood-testing device would be "the iPod of health care."