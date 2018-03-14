Theranos CEO Holmes and former president Balwani charged with massive fraud

The SEC said Theranos deceived investors by "hosting misleading technology demonstrations, and overstating the extent of Theranos' relationships with commercial partners," noting that at times Theranos' technology performed could only do about 12 tests of the over 200 tests advertised. The SEC also said former Theranos President Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani and Holmes lied about the extent of Theranos' involvement with the military.

Balwani worked at Theranos from 2009 to 2016, after extending credit to his then-girlfriend Holmes. The pair collaborated closely, the SEC said, with Holmes working on innovation, strategic relationships and the board, while Balwani

concentrating on technology and human resources. The SEC said it is also seeking an order requiring Balwani to pay a fine and prohibiting him from acting as an officer or director of a public company.

Balwani's attorney did not immediately reply to a CNBC request for comment.

Theranos was once considered a high-flying start-up, and Holmes graced major magazine covers, touted as the personification of innovation.

But Wall Street Journal investigations over the past five years questioned the efficacy of Theranos' blood testing technology, raising flags for regulators. Theranos has now resolved proceedings with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, as well as with the Arizona attorney general.

(Read more of the Wall Street Journal's original Theranos reporting on WSJ.com)

Theranos previously settled a lawsuit with one of its biggest investors, Partner Fund Management, which invested more than $96 million in Theranos in 2014. Holmes has already said she plans to give away shares to the "most significant shareholders."

If Theranos is acquired or "otherwise liquidated," Holmes will not profit from her ownership until over $750 million is returned to investors, the SEC said.

"The Theranos story is an important lesson for Silicon Valley,'' Jina Choi, director of the SEC's San Francisco regional office, said in a statement. ''Innovators who seek to revolutionize and disrupt an industry must tell investors the truth about what their technology can do today, not just what they hope it might do someday.''

Here's the full complaint against Holmes.