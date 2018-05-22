This multi-billionaire still calls the cable company when he thinks his bill is too high

Langone thought the total was high and wasn't sure how his cable company calculated the bill.

"It looked to me like a staggering amount of money and — it was a couple of hundred bucks — but I was just thinking, 'My God, I watch one television in the bedroom!'" says Langone, who admits his "beautiful apartment on Fifth Avenue" in Manhattan does have a number of other televisions that he doesn't watch. (The issue had not yet been resolved as of the writing of this story.)

"The point I'm making is it's not that I'm cheap, it's just that I want to make sure I don't squander money," Langone says.

"I don't think there's anything inconsistent with having been successful and also being frugal," says Lagone, whose new book, "I Love Capitalism!" was published in May.

And Langone is generous with his money in many ways. In 2010, he joined The Giving Pledge, a commitment launched by billionaire buddies Bill Gates and Warren Buffett to inspire billionaires to give away half their net worth. Langone has donated generously to the New York University Medical Center; his alma mater, Bucknell University; and the Harlem Children's Zone and its charter school the Promise Academy, among other causes.

Langone also likes to treat his wife of more than 60 years, Elaine, and he enjoys good entertainment.

"I love to buy my wife nice things. I love to do things with my family. I love to travel. I like to go to nice restaurants. I love the theater. … We're going to go see Bruce Springsteen ... we're going to go see 'My Fair Lady.' I love a good movie and we — thank God — we've got a nice screening room in our home out on Long Island. I can go down there and go on Roku and I can go to Amazon or Apple or Netflix and see almost any movie that's out there," he tells CNBC Make It.